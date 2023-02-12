Shilpa, Sukhdev Singh adjudged best athletes

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 11

Shilpa, a student of BA III, and Sukhdev Singh of BA II were adjudged the best athletes among girls and boys, respectively in the two-day 28th Annual Athletics Meet of Kamla Lohtia SD College that concluded on Saturday. A large number of students vied for top honours in different track and field events besides fun games.

MLA Ashok Prashar was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. He unfurled the games flag and declared the meet open. Rahul Chaba, ADC, Ludhiana, was guest of honour on this occasion.

The guests were accorded a warm welcome by the college management committee members led by its president, Sunil Aggarwal along with Sandeep Aggarwal, Sandeep Jain, Brij Mohan Ralhan, Shaman Jindal, RD Singhal, Bhushan Verma, Gaurav Aggarwal and Dhari Shah Singla.

MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal distributed prizes to the position holders. Principal Dr Mohammad Saleem read out the report highlighting achievements by the college students in academics and sports. He thanked the guests and congratulated the winners and the staff for organising the meet successfully.

Results

Boys: (400m race) Sukhdev Singh first; (800m race) Sukhdev Singh;(1,500m race) Sukhdev Singh first; (Long jump) Sheikh Akram first; (Javelin throw) Deepak first; (Three-legged race) Tarun Bhardwaj and Anurag, (Sack race) Sheikh Akram first; (Discus throw) Abhishek; (500m race) Sukhdev Singh; (200m race) Sukhdev Singh.

Girls: (200m race) Riya first, (400m race) Shilpa first, (Long jump) Pritam first, (Shot put) Anvi first, (Discus throw) Gurleen, (Sack race) Shivani first, (Three-legged race) Ekta and Priya first.

(Teachers’ race) Dupinder Kumar (Economics) first.