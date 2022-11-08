Shimlapuri resident gets life term for killing woman over money dispute

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 7

Court of Sessions Judge Munish Singal has convicted Upinder Verma, alias Lala (41), a resident of Singla Palace, Shimlapuri, on the charges of killing a woman, Pratima Devi, by strangling her following a money dispute.

The accused was sentenced to undergo rigorous life imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

The court held that the prosecution had successfully proved charges against the accused. It also declined the plea of leniency raised by him.

Additional public prosecutor BD Gupta said a case was registered against the accused at the Daba police station on November 11, 2019, following the statement of Sanjeev Kumar, the husband of the deceased.

The complainant had stated to the police that he had purchased a house in the name of his wife at Gurmail Nagar, Lohara, for which he had borrowed an amount of Rs 1,00,000 from the accused. In lieu of this, the accused had kept the sale deed of the property in his possession. After a short span of time, the accused started demanding his money back and threatened to kill the husband-wife duo if they failed to do so.

On November 9, 2019, the accused came to the house of the complainant to demand his money. However, the latter expressed his inability to do so and left for his job. At about 4.15 pm, the accused called the complainant and said

his wife had become unconscious and was being taken to Apollo Hospital, Ludhiana. He called the complainant again after some time and said his wife had expired.

Geetanjli, the daughter of the deceased, told the police that after his father had left for his job, the accused started quarrelling with her mother. He threatened her to keep mum or face dire consequences. After some time, the accused raised an alarm in the street that Geetanjli’s mother had fallen unconscious. However, the accused had actually killed her by strangling her, deceased’s daughter added. However, the accused pleaded innocence during the trial. After appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly.