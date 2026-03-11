DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Shiromani Akali Dal boosts local presence

Shiromani Akali Dal boosts local presence

Amit Gossain, three others join party

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:34 AM Mar 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Amit Gossain joins SAD at Chandigarh
Advertisement

Amit Gosain - grandson of the former minister and senior BJP leader from Ludhiana, late Satpal Gosain has joined the Shiromani Akali Dal at Chandigarh, today.

Advertisement

Amit, who supported late grandfather Satpal Gosain with constituency works, has resigned as BJP spokesperson.

Advertisement

On his twitter account, welcoming Amit Gossain in SAD, Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “I am confident his youthful energy and dedication will further strengthen the party.

Advertisement

Pleased to appoint him as halka incharge for Ludhiana Central Assembly Constituency. I assure all his supporters who joined us will receive due respect and responsibilities.”

Three other prominent personalities from Ludhiana have joined the party. These include Jiwan Dhawan as senior vice president, Prem Singh Harnampura as vice president and Harpal Singh Kohli as member, political affairs committee.

Advertisement

"Their vast experience and unwavering commitment will strengthen the Akali Dal’s mission to lead Punjab back into an era of peace and progress," said Sukhbir Badal on twitter.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts