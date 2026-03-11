Shiromani Akali Dal boosts local presence

Amit Gosain - grandson of the former minister and senior BJP leader from Ludhiana, late Satpal Gosain has joined the Shiromani Akali Dal at Chandigarh, today.

Amit, who supported late grandfather Satpal Gosain with constituency works, has resigned as BJP spokesperson.

On his twitter account, welcoming Amit Gossain in SAD, Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “I am confident his youthful energy and dedication will further strengthen the party.

Pleased to appoint him as halka incharge for Ludhiana Central Assembly Constituency. I assure all his supporters who joined us will receive due respect and responsibilities.”

Three other prominent personalities from Ludhiana have joined the party. These include Jiwan Dhawan as senior vice president, Prem Singh Harnampura as vice president and Harpal Singh Kohli as member, political affairs committee.

"Their vast experience and unwavering commitment will strengthen the Akali Dal’s mission to lead Punjab back into an era of peace and progress," said Sukhbir Badal on twitter.