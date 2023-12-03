Shiv Mandir, Ishar Nagar roads show signs of damage post-recarpeting

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 2

Amid the ongoing winter season, road carpeting activities are in progress by allegedly ignoring guidelines in the city. Now, Shiv Mandir Road and a road in Ishar Nagar, which were recarpeted just days ago, are experiencing damages, prompting concerns.

Guidelines not followed: MC sources According to sources in the MC, Shiv Mandir Road underwent recarpeting without adhering to guidelines related to the winter season and temperature constraints.

The segment of Shiv Mandir Road, along Maya Nagar and Prem Nagar in the MC’s Zone D jurisdiction, has started deteriorating within a few days after the completion of the recarpeting work. Questions arise over the decision to carry out the works during the present weather conditions.

According to sources in the MC, Shiv Mandir Road underwent recarpeting without adhering to guidelines related to the winter season and temperature constraints. A resident said: “The Municipal Corporation should learn lessons from previous instances where bitumen-based roads, carpeted during winter, suffered rapid damages. Unfortunately, a similar approach is being adopted now. It is imperative for the civic body authorities and elected representatives to ensure that public funds are not squandered on such substandard projects.”

The Executive Engineer concerned, Balwinder Singh, said Shiv Mandir Road was recently recarpeted but payment to the contractor had not been released. Furthermore, the contractor had been instructed to recarpet the road once the weather conditions improve.

A few residents are questioning damage to a portion of road in Ishar Nagar in the MC’s Zone C jurisdiction after the recent rainfall. Kuldeep Singh Khaira, a resident, said despite being recarpeted recently, the road was already peeling off at a spot. Nevertheless, the Executive Engineer concerned at the MC’s Zone C, Rakesh Singla, expressed to conduct a site inspection and necessary measures would be implemented for rectification, if any issues were identified.

Even a portion of Pakhowal Road, which was recently layered under supervision of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, peeled off within a few days. When the public raised concerns about the road quality yesterday, officials inspected the site. LIT official Boota Ram said the road recarpeting work was still pending as the top layer on the road was yet to be laid.