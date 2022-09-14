Shiv Sena activists gherao CP office in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 13

Activists of Shiv Sena Punjab today gheraoed the office of the Police Commissioner (CP) over alleged inaction in several complaints filed against fake travel agents. The protest was led by Rajiv Tandon.

Shiv Sena workers in large numbers gathered outside the CP office and raised anti-police slogans. The police had erected barricades at the main gate of the CP office and didn’t let protesters enter premises.

The ACP, Civil Lines, Harish Behl, along with the police force, reached the spot.

Protesters said a few weeks ago the police had registered a case against travel agents, who had an office near Fountain Chowk. These agents had issued several fake visas to youths, they said. Despite registration of the case, the police was not able to arrest culprits till date, they added.

“We have also submitted several other complaints against travel agents, who duped innocents of several lakhs, but the Ludhiana police are not interested in registering case against such fraudsters. If the police will not take action, indefinite agitation will be launched outside the CP office,” said Shiv Sena leader Tandon.

ACP Behl said all complaints submitted against travel agents were already under investigation. Regarding the pending arrest of travel agents of Fountain Chowk, the ACP said raids were already being conducted.