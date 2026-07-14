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Home / Ludhiana / Shiv Sena leader, aides booked for hurting religious sentiments

Shiv Sena leader, aides booked for hurting religious sentiments

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:58 AM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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According to sources, a video of the Shiv Sena leader went viral a few days ago. File
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Sharing an alleged inflammatory video on social media platform landed Shiv Sena Punjab national chairman Rajiv Tandon and his associates in trouble. An FIR was registered at the Ladhowal police station in Ludhiana.

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The complainant claimed that Pawan Maan, Bhanu Pratap and Rajiv Tandon used objectionable words against Sikhs in the video and after his complaint, a case was registered by the police on Sunday.

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According to sources, the video of Tandon went viral about three days ago. It was later removed from social media. Bhawandeep Singh, a resident of Sidhwan Kalan village in Jagraon, filed a complaint at the Ladhowal police station in this regard.

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Notably, Nihangs and the Shiv Sena leader had come face to face outside the Police Commissionerate a few days ago. The Nihangs had cornered the vehicle of Tandon and also smashed the front glass of the gypsy. Timely intervention of the police had averted a clash.

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