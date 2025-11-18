Shiv Sena leader gets death threat

Manish Verma, Punjab president of the Shiv Sena (Lion), reportedly received a death threat on social media. The Cyber Crime police station registered an FIR against an unidentified suspect.
Verma stated in a complaint that on November 5, he saw a video on Facebook in which a suspect was threatening to kill him, his national president Amit Arora and other leaders. The police are trying to trace the Facebook ID that was used to issue the threat.
Earlier on October 9, Police Division 7 registered an FIR against an unidentified suspect for threatening Shiv Sena leader Amit Arora over mobile phone for speaking out against Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) chief Amritpal Singh. According to Arora, the caller identified himself as the brother of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.
