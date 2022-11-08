Shiv Sena leader offers to return security cover

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 7

Alleging police inaction, Yogesh Bakshi, president of the Shiv Sena (Bharatvanshi) , on Monday offered to return his security cover and bulletproof jacket. However, the police refused to take back his security and jacket.

The Shiv Sena (Bharatvanshi) leader said the police took no action against those who were threatening him over the phone. He said the investigation was also being delayed. Thus, he was disappointed and went to return his security and bulletproof jacket to the police, said Yogesh.