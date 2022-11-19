Shiv Sena leaders return eight gunmen

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 18

Shiv Sena (Thackeray) leader Chandarkant Chadha and four other party leaders today returned their eight gunmen at the office of the Commissioner of Police (CP) here. They met the CP, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, and urged him to withdraw their gunmen.

Chadha, who is the spokesperson for the party, said the purpose of returning gunmen was to shut the mouth of several anti-social elements who claim that all Shiv Sena leaders give controversial statements just to get security from the Punjab Police.

Chadha said nowadays many factions of the Shiv Sena had been created by some infamous persons who give controversial statements against other religions. Following which, people from those religions threaten the leaders due to which police provide them security. Many leaders who had a notorious past had been enjoying the security of the Punjab Police.

“I had four gunmen while four other party leaders had one gunman each and today, we have surrendered all of them to the CP. Now, we are without security but we don’t have any fear of anti-social elements. If we are attacked, we will not hold the Punjab Police responsible for the same,” Chadha said.