Shiv Sena member, aide held with heroin, opium

Ludhiana, June 14
The Haibowal police have arrested a Shiv Sena leader along with an aide, and recovered 100 grams of heroin, 480 grams of opium, Rs 8,000 drug money and an Alto car (PB10BZ6057) from the accused.
The accused were identified as Shiv Sena leader Gurjit Singh of New Deep Nagar and Suraj Verma of Civil Lines, Haibowal.
Additional DCP -3 Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, West Murad ACP Jasvir Singh Gill and Haibowal SHO Inspector Amritpal Singh addressed a press conference regarding this matter on Friday.
ADCP Bhullar said on June 12 when a police party was on routine patrolling to keep tab over antisocial elements and drug smugglers, the abovesaid two persons were found standing near mohalla Kehar Singh. On suspicion, they were asked to stop for checking, however, they tried to flee in their car but cops immediately cornered them. Heroin and opium was recovered from the polythene the suspects had thrown on the road. The accused were immediately arrested and a case was registered against them.
ADCP Bhullar said during questioning, Gurjit confessed he is a member of Shiv Sena party. The accused had also got security from Punjab police which was withdrawn by the police later. The accused also admitted that he had been supplying drugs using his position in the party.
