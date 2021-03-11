Shiv Sena protests over remarks against goddess

Ludhiana, May 16
Members of Shiv Sena Bala Saheb Thackeray, Punjab, staged a one-day symbolic hunger strike at the Mini Secretariat on Monday, demanding arrest of a man, who allegedly passed derogatory remarks against Goddess Durga.
They alleged that a Nihang Singh had passed derogatory remarks against Goddess Durga and demanded that the police arrest the accused. The protest was led by Chandrakant Chadha, a senior leader of the party.
The protesters warned that if the accused was not arrested soon, Shiv Sena activists from all over Punjab would be forced to march in all districts and block roads. The entire responsibility would be on the government and the administration, they said. “Such derogatory remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses will not be tolerated,” protesters said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...
Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today
Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai
J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today
The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...
'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions
KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’