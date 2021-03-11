Shiv Sena protests over remarks against goddess

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 16

Members of Shiv Sena Bala Saheb Thackeray, Punjab, staged a one-day symbolic hunger strike at the Mini Secretariat on Monday, demanding arrest of a man, who allegedly passed derogatory remarks against Goddess Durga.

They alleged that a Nihang Singh had passed derogatory remarks against Goddess Durga and demanded that the police arrest the accused. The protest was led by Chandrakant Chadha, a senior leader of the party.

The protesters warned that if the accused was not arrested soon, Shiv Sena activists from all over Punjab would be forced to march in all districts and block roads. The entire responsibility would be on the government and the administration, they said. “Such derogatory remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses will not be tolerated,” protesters said.