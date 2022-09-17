SHO sent to Police Lines over 'indecent' behaviour

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 16

The SHO, Jagraon police station, inspector Jagjit Singh, was shifted to the Police Lines on the complaint of a woman. The woman, who claimed herself to be an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker from Jagraon, alleged misbehaviour by the SHO when she went to seek help in her son’s case. The woman also alleged that the SHO had also proposed her for friendship.

After the matter came to the knowledge of the SSP Ludhiana (Rural), Harjeet Singh, he ordered to shift the SHO to the Police Lines and also initiated inquiry into the matter.

The woman, identified as Jaspreet Kaur, told mediapersons that she was an active worker of AAP and had worked with party’s Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke during the Assembly elections.

The SHO had allegedly humiliated her at the behest of the MLA. Later, MLA Manuke denied allegations levelled by the woman.

The woman said her son had got into a fight with some persons a week ago and the opposite party had filed a complaint. She had requested the SHO to not register an FIR against her son as it was a minor scuffle and the matter could be solved amicably.

“The SHO asked me to come to the police station. When I went there, he asked me to befriend him. I told him to behave properly and left the police station hurriedly,” the woman said.

Meanwhile SHO Harjeet told mediapersons that he had never called the woman to the police station but her son was told to join the investigation. Allegations levelled by the woman were false and motivated, he said. DSP Pardeep Sandhu said after sending the SHO to the Police Lines, further probe was launched and the allegations levelled by the woman were being verified.