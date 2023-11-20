SHO suspended for ‘failure’ to control crime

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 19

The Police Commissioner, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, placed the Model Town Police Station Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Gurshinder Kaur under suspension. The top cop took the decision as the SHO failed in crime prevention and detection.

Sources said some other non-performing SHOs are also on the radar of the top cop and they may also face music.

Even yesterday three robbers had entered a money changer shop to commit loot. The robbers attacked the duo and injured them seriously. The accused were also carrying a toy pistol to intimidate the shopkeeper. The shopkeepers had caught two robbers while one managed to escape.

As per sources, the Police Department had been receiving complaints against the SHO for failing to address the issues of public. The senior officials after collecting the necessary feedback had apprised the top cop following which she was suspended.

Sources said Sidhu had also strictly told the entire police force to comply to the police norms and do not resort to any ill will practices in policing. He even warned of strict and immediate action against the policemen if they will resort to corrupt practices.

Notably, since the day of his joining as CP, Sidhu had rewarded as many performing cops with cash rewards, DGP Commendation Discs and certificates and he had already cleared that non-performing cops will have to face music.