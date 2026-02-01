DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Shobha Yatra taken out to mark birth anniv of Guru Ravidas

Shobha Yatra taken out to mark birth anniv of Guru Ravidas

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:14 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
Devotees take part in a procession in Ludhiana on Saturday. Himanshu Mahajan
A Shobha Yatra was taken out in the city on Saturday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. Devotees took part in the event in large numbers. Ravidas Jayanti will be celebrated on Sunday.

The yatra started from Jodhewal Basti and ended at Basti Chowk, passing through Sunder Nagar, Ghati Valmiki, Division Number 3 Chowk, Subhani Building Chowk, Field Ganj Road, Jagraon Bridge, railway station road and Chaura Baazar.

As the yatra reached outside Jama Masjid in Field Ganj, Punjab Shahi Imam Maulana Muhammad Usman Ludhianvi welcomed the procession by showering flowers.

While the local authorities had planned traffic diversions to avoid bottlenecks, the plan hardly worked as commuters were stuck on elevated road flyover for hours in the evening.

Some of the people, stuck in their vehicles and unable to move for hours, were even relieving themselves on the highway.

People pushed for better traffic management for such events, saying that the commuters should not be disturbed for any reason.

