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Home / Ludhiana / Shocking road cave-in in Ludhiana: Massive sinkhole near house triggers panic among residents

Shocking road cave-in in Ludhiana: Massive sinkhole near house triggers panic among residents

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation zonal commissioner JS Sekhon said the cave-in was triggered due to an old sewerage line beneath the road

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:18 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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The cave-in at Kitchlu Nagar in Ludhiana is nearly 20 feet deep and 30 feet long.
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A large portion of a road caved in at Kitchlu Nagar, leaving behind a gaping sinkhole that exposed underground sewerage and pipelines. The cave-in has occurred right in front of a house along the road, which has sparked panic among residents. They fear that adjoining houses could also suffer damage if the cave-in expands.

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The cave-in is nearly 20 feet deep and 30 feet long. In June, a large cave-in had occurred near Saggu Chowk, nearly 2 km from this spot. Municipal Corporation (MC) zonal commissioner JS Sekhon said the cave-in was triggered due to an old sewerage line beneath the road. “The sewerage system here is decades old. Over the years, repeated digging by cable companies for internet and phone lines has weakened the road structure and damaged the underground network. We are starting the repair work right away,” he said. 

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“Our teams are working to stabilise the site and restore the damaged sewerage line. Our first priority is to safeguard the house, near which the cave-in has happened. We want to save the house from sinking in.  The road will be rebuilt once the underground network is secured,” he said. 

The collapse has disrupted traffic on the busy road. Traffic police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area with barricades, diverting vehicles. “We are ensuring that no commuter or pedestrian ventures near the danger zone. Safety is our immediate priority,” said a traffic policeman on duty. 

Residents expressed shock at the sudden cave-in. “We heard a rumbling sound and saw the road sink within minutes. It’s terrifying to think our homes could be affected,” said Sanjay, a local resident, standing near the barricades. 

Shopkeepers nearby complained of business disruption, as customers were unable to access the area.

“The incident has once again highlighted the fragility of Ludhiana’s urban infrastructure, where aging sewerage systems combined with unregulated digging by utility companies have left several localities vulnerable to such collapses,” said another resident of Kitchlu Nagar. 

 

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