Shop burgled, jewellery worth Rs4 lakh stolen

Ludhiana, March 25
Thieves struck at a jewellery shop at Dhandari Kalan and decamped with ornaments worth several lakhs of rupees.
The police after registering a case launched a probe.
Amandeep Singh, owner of Krishna Jewellers, said today at around 4.30 am thieves entered his shop by breaking the locks of the main door.
They ransacked the entire shop and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh. The thieves also took away two LED TVs and a Digital Video Recorder (DVR).
The police said since the thieves took away the DVR of CCTV cameras, they have no footage to identify thieves, but probe is on and soon the case would be cracked.
Two women domestic helpers commit theft
Two women domestic helpers committed a theft at a house in Model Town and decamped with gold and diamond ornaments worth several lakhs of rupees.
House owner Piyush Arora said on March 23 two unknown women came and requested to employ them as domestic helpers in the house. Next day they came and joined the duty. Both women started cleaning rooms on ground and first floor. Within two hours, the duo left with ornaments and some cash.
The house owner had CCTV images of the women, which were given to the Model Town police. A case was registered last evening.
