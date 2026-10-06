Shop owner injured during robbery in Ludhiana

Two unidentified men posing as customers allegedly attacked the owner of an agro-service shop near Lalton on Pakhowal Road during a robbery in broad daylight.

The victim, Mohinder Kumar Sharda, owner of Sharda Agro Service and a former Deputy Director of Agriculture, sustained a deep cut on his forehead. He received eight stitches.

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According to Sharda, the suspects entered the shop and asked to see agricultural equipment. While he was attending to them, one of the men tried to close the glass door from inside after spotting an employee outside.

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When Sharda objected, the duo attacked him. During the struggle, one of them asked his accomplice to tie the victim with a wire. Sharda alleged the accused were carrying pistols.

One of the attackers hit him with a saw blade before the two fled on a two-wheeler with Rs 5,000 and a mobile phone. They damaged the CCTV wiring but left behind the DVR.

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Lalton police post in-charge Saraj Kumar said the CCTV footage was being examined. The police traced the Activa and found it had been reported stolen.