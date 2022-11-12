Ludhiana shop owner loses Rs 5 lakh in currency exchange fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 11

Two unidentified persons have been booked for duping a mobile phone shop owner of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of exchanging US dollars for Indian currency.

In his complaint, Rohit Kumar alleged that one of the accused had visited his shop on Daresi Road for getting his mobile number recharged on November 6. The accused told the complainant that he wants to exchange US dollar for Indian rupees.

Rohit said he arranged Rs 5 lakh in cash and contacted the accused through phone on November 9 for currency exchange. The accused told Rohit to come at Guru Arjan Dev Nagar near Samrala Chowk. The accused, who was accompanied by another person, took the bag containing Rs 5 lakh in cash from Rohit and handed over his bag to him. Before Rohit could check the bag, the accused managed to escape with Rs 5 lakh.

When checked, Rohit found newspapers with just two $20 bills in the bag. A case under Sections 420 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against unidentified persons at the division number 7 police station.