Shop theft case cracked, worker among three nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 19

The city police claimed to have solved a theft that occurred at a shop in Fieldganj here and arrested an employee of the shop and two others. The police also recovered Rs 7.74 lakh in cash from them.

The suspects have been identified as Ajay, alias Cheenu, Rajinder Kumar and Rahul, alias Ghora.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu, JCP Saumya Mishra, ADCP Rupinder Sran and SHO inspector Arshpreet Grewal addressed a press conference in this regard on Thursday.

Sidhu said on January 17, a large amount of cash was stolen from the footwears’ shop at Fieldganj. After the shop owner lodged a complaint at the Police Division 2, the police launched a probe and after getting a tip-off about the involvement of a worker of the shop, Cheenu, he was rounded up. During questioning, the employee confessed to having committed the theft with his two aides.

Afterwards, the police also rounded up the other two suspects and Rs 7.74 lakh was recovered from them.

Sidhu said during preliminary questioning of the suspects, Cheenu admitted that he was aware about the presence of huge cash in the shop. He connived with his friends and committed a theft.

Terming it as honesty of the Police Department in conducting a probe into the theft case or the effective down the line supervision of top cop Mandeep Singh Sidhu, the footwear shop owner, Rajesh Juneja, was on cloud nine when he came to know that the police had recovered Rs 7.74 lakh from the thieves as he had mentioned Rs 6 lakh in the police complaint. “It seems that the shopkeeper was not aware that Rs 7.74 lakh was stolen. Hence, he mentioned only Rs 6 lakh. The police have done their job by recovering the entire stolen cash. My team has done a good job by solving the case in a short time,” Sidhu said.