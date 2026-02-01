DT
Home / Ludhiana / Shopkeeper attacked over old rivalry in Kirpal Nagar

Shopkeeper attacked over old rivalry in Kirpal Nagar

People chase down assailant, hand him over to police

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:23 AM Feb 28, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Victim’s kin at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana. Ashwani Dhiman
A shopkeeper was attacked by an acquaintance in broad daylight due to an old rivalry in Kirpal Nagar here on Friday. An assailant, claiming to be an old acquaintance, barged into a shop and attacked the youth with a blade. While defending himself, the victim suffered a severe cut on his arm.

The suspect fled the shop brandishing his weapon. Shopkeepers at the market caught him after a chase and thrashed him severely. The attacker was handed over to the Daresi police. The injured victim, Sunny, was rushed to the Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to a private hospital due to his critical condition.

Dr Lal Singh Sidhu, a resident of the area, said he was the head of the garment market. This morning, a man entered the shop of Sunny and attacked him with a blade. He then surrounded him outside and beat him.

When the attacker fled the scene, locals apprehended him at Daulat Colony. He tried to attack them. The suspect had been a frequent visitor to Sunny’s shop in the past. It is being suspected that they had a long-standing rivalry.

Another resident of the area, Balram, said Sunny was sitting at the shop. A man entered the shop with a blade, used to cut wood. Meanwhile, a crowd gathered outside the shop and told him that an unidentified person had stabbed the victim with the blade.

“I informed the area councillor and others and they chased the assailant. A youth, Paras, a resident of the area, caught the assailant by hitting him on the head with a milk can lid,” he said.

The police said the assailant was under the influence of drugs and his questioning was on to know the reason of the attack.

