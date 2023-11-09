Shopkeeper robbed of Rs 17K, gold chain

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 8

The Khanna police yesterday booked two unidentified miscreants who robbed cash and jewellery from a shopkeeper by pointing a weapon at her.

The complainant, Mehnaj, of the Samrala road, Khanna, in her complaint told the police that after the death of her husband she had been running a medical shop on the road. In the late hours of November 3, two unidentified persons wearing masks entered the shop in her presence.

One of the suspects was carrying a pistol while the other was carrying an iron rod. The suspects by pointing the gun at her took away Rs 17,000 in cash and a gold chain.

The police booked the suspects under Section 379-B (snatching) of the IPC and various sections of the Arms Act and launched a probe to identify the suspects.