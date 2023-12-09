Shopkeepers manage traffic in old city markets

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 8

To deal with the mess caused by traffic on a daily basis in various old city markets, the shopkeepers have come forward and started managing traffic. They have either deployed their employees or have themselves devoted time to help manage the traffic in the markets.

Everyday, a huge influx of vehicles in busy hours causes heavy traffic jam in markets such as Chaura Bazaar, Books market, Dal Bazaar, near Naughara mohalla, etc.

Seeing that the traffic rush affects customer footfall in the market, shopkeepers believe their business is affected when customers who wish to visit their shops remain stuck in traffic jams or can’t find space to park their vehicles.

“Constant traffic jams are causing a dent in our business. Due to the rush of vehicles outside our shops, customers find it hard to reach our shops. We have now begun deploying our own employees in the streets of the market so that the traffic can remain moving and customers do not face any inconvenience in reaching our shops” said a garment shopkeeper.

Another shopkeeper said that it was the job of the traffic police to deploy personnel in busy markets. The shopkeepers’ association had held meetings with the officials concerned in this regard, but due to the shortage of personnel, traffic cops are not being deployed at every market.

However, it must be pointed out that encroachments by the shopkeepers is one of the reasons the roads of the old city markets are difficult to navigate through, with stalls placed on the road.