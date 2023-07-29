Shopkeepers up in arms as trash floods road near Scooter Market

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 28

Shopkeepers at Scooter Market today held a protest against the Municipal Corporation (MC), demanding immediate removal of garbage from a dumping site located adjacent to their shops. The shopkeepers said the road between Scooter Market and Bhai Chattar Singh Park was flooded with garbage on Friday, causing inconvenience to commuters and adversely impacting the local businesses.

The civic body “The foul stench emanating from the waste after the recent rain has made our lives miserable and affected the overall atmosphere of the market. Visitors are also facing a lot inconvenience due to the unsanitary conditions,” rued the shopkeepers.

Satinderpal Singh, president of the market association, expressed frustration over the long-standing issue and called on the MC to take immediate steps to address the problem. He said, “The accumulation of garbage on the road has made it impossible for commuters to pass through this stretch and the situation becomes worse on rainy days. The civic body should promptly lift the garbage and maintain cleanliness in the area.”

The market association members said they had been complaining about the issue to the MC and urging the authorities to remove the dumping site for the past decade, but no action had been taken so far. They said the accumulated garbage had exacerbated the already unhygienic conditions in the area. They added that a portion of land had even caved in at the dumping site.

A worried shopkeeper said, “It has become unbearable to work under these unsanitary conditions. The accumulated waste on the road near our shops poses a high risk of outbreak of diseases.”

“The foul smell, accompanied by the presence of mosquitoes and flies, makes it difficult to even stay inside my shop, which is located close to the dumping site. The MC must take responsibility and ensure that the garbage is removed timely from the dumping site to safeguard our health and livelihoods,” added the shopkeeper.

However, in the evening, MC Health Officer Dr Vipal Malhotra said that the waste had been removed from the road and the dumping site.