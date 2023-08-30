Shoppers throng markets ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, August 29

On the eve of Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi, markets are abuzz with activity here today. Long queues are being witnessed in main markets such as Ghumar Mandi, Model Town, BRS Nagar, Chaura Bazar, Sarabha Nagar, etc., with customers thronging in good numbers to make necessary purchases.

Colourful rakhis on display Beautiful rakhis of different styles and colours are on display in the markets to attract customers. However, residents feel that the rates of rakhis have almost doubled everywhere. Different kinds of rakhis are on display at shops and the range started from Rs 30-40 to Rs 1,000 and even above (silver rakhis).

“I purchased two simple rakhi threads from the Sarabha Nagar main market. The price of each thread was Rs 65. In Chaura Bazar, these will not cost more than Rs 20 each. Since I had to buy in a hurry, I found the rates too high,” said Sheetal, a resident.

At the same time, huge rush was witnessed outside gift shops and sweet marts as buyers were busy making purchases for rakhi.

A salesman at a gift shop in Ghumar Mandi said rakhi gifts were available for the past 10 days and several residents, in order to avoid the rush, had made timely purchases of gift items.

“We are busy with the packing process now as prior orders were also taken to make gift hampers. At this time, the shop witnesses a huge rush of customers, especially women and girls,” he said.

Similarly, crowd was witnessed outside the bakery and sweet shops and so were traffic jams on roads. “There was a huge traffic jam outside the Rani Jhansi Road. It took approximately 20 minutes to cross the small stretch,” said a resident.

