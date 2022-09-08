Shops constructed by violating norms sealed in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 7

The Municipal Corporation on Wednesday sealed a few shops in two buildings on College Road, here.

Earlier, a complaint was filed against the recently constructed shops. The complainant had alleged that the shops were constructed by violating the rules.

Assistant Town Planner MS Bedi said the shops which were constructed by violating the norms had been sealed by the civic body today.

Encroachment removed

The Municipal Corporation on Wednesday removed an encroachment from a road portion in the Mall Enclave area on Major Gurdial Singh Road, Ludhiana.

ATP MS Bedi said a person had raised encroachment on the road portion by constructing a wall. Residents of the area had complained to the civic body after which, the encroachment was removed today, he said.

Meanwhile, the person opposed the MC’s action but the police controlled the situation and the encroachment was removed, he said.