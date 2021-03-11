Short film, coffee table book released

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 19

On the occasion of World Photography Day, a short documentary film and a coffee table book titled “Natural Beach of Ludhiana” directed by nature artist Harpreet Sandhu were released today.

A special event was held for release and screening of the film and coffee table book depicting mesmerising locations around the banks Sutlej adjacent to Khaira Bet village bringing alive the beautiful panoramic view of the natural beach. MP Sanjeev Arora along with Parneet Sachdev, Principal Chief Commissioner, Income Tax (North West); IGP SPS Parmar; Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana; Hardeep Batra, Commissioner, Central GST Audit, Punjab, were present on the occasion.