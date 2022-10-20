Short film creates awareness on breast cancer

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 19

An online women clothing brand has come up with a short film on breast cancer to make women in particular and public in general more aware about the disease.

The short film has been produced to create mass awareness about breast cancer across the country. It was uploaded on YouTube three days back and since then it has been watched by more than 3,00,000 viewers and

the number is increasing regularly.

In fact, people considering themselves as ‘social messengers’ are sharing the film on various social media platforms and groups in a large number.

Noted comedian Kapil Sharma, famous singer brothers Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi, and MP Hans Raj Hans were among those who had retweeted the film.

The duration of the film is around three minutes and its story and screenplay has been written by Loveena Bagga and Nayana Gupta, respectively.