Short film ‘Ambient sound of bamboos’ released

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 5

The unique sound of bamboo shoots swaying in the breeze gives a relaxing effect. The nature and the sound take you to a peaceful state of mind. The life in the industrial city of Ludhiana is busy. The people here have no time to relax or listen to their favourite music, but if they see around themselves clearly the music is present in nature itself and all they have to do is listen to it.

Amidst the chaos of daily life chores, city-based nature artist Harpreet Sandhu has come up with a short documentary film titled, ‘Ambient sound of bamboos’. The short film depicts the serene beauty of the Bamboo Garden showcasing not only the melodious nature sound, but also highlights the true vibrant colours of environment captured through lens.

The documentary was today released by Commissioner, Central GST Audit, Punjab, Hardeep Batra.

“The main aim behind the documentary is to inspire residents regarding the importance of nature in their lives and bring alive the beautiful panoramic views of densely planted bamboos in city. I have tried to encapsulate the human’s indispensable bond with nature. The film will motivate residents to strike a balance between humans and nature,” said Sandhu.