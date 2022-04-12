Short film Spectacular Hola Mohalla 2022 released

Ludhiana, April 11
Chairman, Punjab Arts Council, and eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar released a short film, ‘Spectacular Hola Mohalla 2022’, by
city lawyer-cum-nature artist Harpreet Sandhu
on Sunday.
The film showcases spectacular traditional colourful festival of Punjab Hola Mohalla which conveys the message of courage and defence, highlighting the magnificent demonstration of live martial art skills of tent pegging, bareback horse-riding, standing erect on two speeding horses and other feats of bravery in their full finery performed by Nihangs.
The documentary also portrays modern weaponry skills.
Dr Surjit Patar while releasing the online film appreciated the efforts of Sandhu for making the meaningful movie for
the people of Punjab, which will be of immense interest for the younger generation as the documentary beautifully portrays the traditional festival of Hola Mohalla.
