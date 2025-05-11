Short-lived relief amid tensions

As soon as reports of ceasefire between India and Pakistan being violated came around 8 pm tonight, there was utter confusion and shock among residents in the city. Mobile phones started ringing again and TV sets were switched on to watch news to know about the development.

The residents were shocked to know that there were ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Earlier, when the news of “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan hit social media platforms around 5:10 pm, residents have started exchanging messages, congratulating each other. Happiness writ large on the faces of residents as it was announced that both nations agreed to military ceasefire.

The social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, were flooded with messages to welcome the development. Within no time, memes were made, highlighting US President Donald Trump as a “hero” and “mediator” between the two countries. The residents alleged that India had taught the neighbouring country a lesson.

An octogenarian, Savita, said she welcomed the move of both countries. “We are at the fag end of our lives and never wanted our peace to be hit. The past few days were scary and terrible for old people like us. I thank both countries as bloodshed will bring nothing but sorrow,” she said.

At the same time, homemakers were seen messaging each other to hold “get-togethers”, which were postponed due to the war-like situation. Hotel and restaurant owners have welcomed the move as there were losses due to the poor footfall of visitors.

Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal general secretary Ayush Aggarwal hailed the decision, stating that it was for the betterment of both countries.

At the same time, many residents believe that India had come out as a “responsible country with zero tolerance against terrorism”. Rakesh Kumar, a bank employee, said a loud and clear message had been conveyed to the neighbouring country that they should stop providing shelter to terrorists.

“But innocent lives in both countries will be saved now,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the peace between both countries, many migrants, who were panicky to go to native places, have decided to stay back.