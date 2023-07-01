Short spell of rain leaves many areas waterlogged

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 30

A short spell of rainfall on Friday afternoon led to waterlogging in various parts of the city, leaving commuters to face inconveniences.

Roadside portion caves in A roadside portion near Krishna temple in Model Town caved in this morning. The matter came to the fore when Arvind Sharma, a commuter, noticed the cave-in on Friday morning and informed Municipal Corporation officials. Sharma said a similar incident had occurred at the same spot last year but no effective measures were taken to prevent its recurrence. He said: “After I lodged the complaint, the civic body filled the pit with construction waste.”

According to reports, waterlogging was reported in various areas, including Ferozepur Road, Hambran Road, Rahon Road, Haibowal, Jodhewal Basti, low-lying areas of the old city, and several other parts of the city. Commuters on Rahon Road faced a tough time when their vehicles developed snag while passing through the waterlogged stretch.

Rainwater was also accumulated in different sections of BRS Nagar and Sarabha Nagar. The entrance to the Civil Surgeon’s office on Hambran Road was also flooded by rainwater, causing inconvenience to visitors.

Dr PK Kingra, head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU, said 4.2 mm of rainfall was recorded on Friday.

The city is lacking a dedicated storm water drainage system. Road gullies, which are meant to drain rainwater, are frequently connected to the city’s sewerage system. Satinderpal Singh, a resident, said: “Waterlogging is a significant problem in various areas of the city yet no substantial measures have been implemented to address the issue on a permanent basis. Every year, we face waterlogging on city roads due to the absence of a proper storm water drainage system.” The Municipal Corporation has also failed to promote rainwater harvesting system in the city. No concrete measures were being taken to ensure the implementation of the Punjab Municipal Building Bylaws, 2018, for mandatory provisions of rainwater harvesting system in commercial and residential buildings of the city.