Shortage of docs, poor facilities cripple services at Doraha CHC

A reality check of Guru Hargobind Singh Community Health Centre by The Tribune here was in every way miserable and painful. The visit revealed the sorry state of medical facilities being accorded to a population of over 50,000 by various governments since past several years.

Only one doctor and two paramedics were available at the health centre.

The hospital wore a deserted, shabby and neglected look. The absence of regular staff and readiness in case of emergency seems to mock at statements of the existing government of assuring medical and health facilities at the ground level.

After a number of requests, pleas, dharnas and protests by residents, the department could arrange a bare minimum of four doctors, including a dermatologist, an orthopaedic, a dentist and an ENT specialist and that too on alternate days. Only two or three medical staff is available on a given day.

The residents have asked for trauma and emergency services time and again but none bothered. A number of precious lives have been lost in the absence of first-aid, which could have most easily been provided to the injured without losing any time.

Moreover, the medicine specialist, which was essential, has not been made available till now. Just to silence the protesting voices and the media reporting, the government has made a show of the CHC being functional, otherwise there is no required facilities.

Plaster of the building had been coming off, unwanted weeds grow for want of upkeep and cleanliness had taken a back seat in the CHC. Spending lakhs on a building and not being able to make it functional by providing infrastructure and manpower, even after passing of three years, is shameful on the part of the government, the residents said.

“Victims of major and minor mishaps occurred on the national highway have to suffer in the absence of proper treatment as there is no health facility for immediate first-aid in the town. A number of the victims have been declared brought dead by the time they reach the hospital. Private hospitals are reluctant to admit accident victims,” complained Pawan Kumar Kaushal, a social activist.

Payal SMO Harwinder Singh said: “As per the directions of the Director, Procurement, Punjab, we have shifted the infrastructure lying unused in civil hospitals of Ludhiana and Malerkotla to the Doraha CHC. “Doctors visit the hospital on alternate days. For additional staff, we have written to the Director, Health, and are sure the help would arrive soon,” the SMO said.