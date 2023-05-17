 Shortage of doctors, employees plagues health services at CHC : The Tribune India

Shortage of doctors, employees plagues health services at CHC

Shortage of doctors, employees plagues health services at CHC

A dental surgeon attends to a patient at the Ahmedgarh CHC. Tribune photo



Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 16

A staff crunch and shortage of doctors at the Ahmedgarh Community Health Centre (CHC) has been affecting the delivery of services at the health facility. The CHC caters to the residents of the local town and 40 surrounding villages, who are dependent on it for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

The frequent transfers of doctors is also a reason behind the predicament of the lone government healthcare centre of the town.

Even as Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra had promised to get the irregularities at the CHC removed after the formation of an AAP government in the state, the key posts of doctors and paramedical staff are yet to be filled.

Acknowledging the delay in the redressal of grievances being caused due to the situation, Gajjanmajra said the process for filling vacant posts had already been initiated.

“Officials at all healthcare centres falling under my constituency have been cautioned against the harassment and exploitation of patients. The owners of private hospitals have also been asked to ensure that protocols, prognosis and expenses, including professional fee and cost of medicines, are explained to patients in a transparent manner and their kin at the time of admission,” Gajjanmajra said, adding that the vacant posts would be filled soon.

Residents, led by Rakesh Shahi, said successive governments had failed to upgrade the healthcare centre from a CHC to a hospital, even though the town was upgraded to status of subdivision over seven years ago during the tenure of SAD-led government.

Only four doctors, including an SMO, a dental surgeon, a paediatrician and an emergency medical officer, are available at the facility, against seven sanctioned posts of medical officer. The deployment of a gynaecologist, a surgeon and an MD (medicine) are urgently required at the CHC.

It is also reported that the facility also faces a shortage in terms of the paramedical staff, as there is no technician or helper to assist the dental surgeon and ophthalmologist. No post of dental helper or dental technician has even been sanctioned here.

Two posts of pharmacy officers, one post of ophthalmic officer, 12 posts of Class IV employees and one post of driver lie vacant at the CHC.

Sources at the hospital said the Ice Lined Refrigerator (ILR) that had been provided for the storage of transfused blood, was lying idle as both posts of lab technician were lying vacant.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

2
Nation

Govt appoints Ravneet Kaur as Competition Commission of India chairperson

3
Punjab

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore

4
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Faridkot Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon in disproportionate assets

5
Nation

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

6
Nation

'If you have both decided to enter the gutter…': Delhi High Court on Ashneer Grover, BharatPe dispute

7
Haryana

8-year-old boy killed after being kidnapped in Haryana’s Sonepat, letter demanding Rs 6-lakh ransom surfaces

8
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLA held for disproportionate assets

9
Trending

Elon Musk finds butter chicken with naan ‘insanely good’

10
Himachal

4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge

Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar refuse to step back | Cong says dec...

‘Don’t create fear’: SC raps ED on Chhattisgarh scam

‘Don’t create fear’: SC raps ED on Chhattisgarh scam

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq’s killing

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq’s killing

PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now

PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now

Distributes 71,000 job letters in Rozgar Mela

Baseless: India slams UN rapporteur for objecting to G20 meet in Srinagar

Baseless: India slams UN rapporteur for objecting to G20 meet in Srinagar


Cities

View All

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

43-day coal reserve: Minister allays power shortage fears this summer

Casteism a reality among diaspora, says Ujjal Dosanjh

BJP SC Morcha leader’s murder case cracked; accused arrested

Opt for direct seeding to save on labour, water, farmers told

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Panel suggested Rs 1 cr relief for deceased girl’s kin: RTI

Panjab University revises exam schedule

3 girls flee Children’s Home, one recovered

Years on, Sec 76/77 road awaits repairs

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

DMRC employee kills daughter, wife before hanging himself

Youth beaten up on suspicion of theft, dies

Room bugged, says Delhi vigilance officer

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

Yellow beacon on car, 2 detained

MC Commissioner, MLA bury the hatchet ahead of CM visit

Residents want liquor vend on 66 Feet Road shut

After harsh winter, protesting Latifpura oustees brave sweltering summer

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Days after garbage fire incident, Ludhiana MC removes accumulated waste

Fire at dumpsite on Tajpur Road

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

Project conceived, started during my tenure, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Gridlock leaves motorists harried

Patiala MC razes illegal construction on govt land

Patiala civic body installs ventilation shafts