Shortage of labourers, trucks major reason for wheat glut in grain markets

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 27

An acute shortage of labourers and trucks has been identified as a major reason behind wheat glut in grain markets and purchase centres of this region falling under Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts.

The administration has taken serious note of the slow lifting and unloading at the silos and godowns of various food agencies. The officials concerned have been asked to take steps for ensuring that the procured wheat does not get piled up in grain markets.

Surinder Kurdchhapa, the president of the Ahmedgarh unit of Punjab Arhtiya Union, said the procurement of wheat crop had been relatively smoother than earlier years but the process of lifting and unloading had slowed down this season.

“An acute shortage of labourers for cleaning, weighing, loading and unloading of wheat has compounded the problem created due to fewer number of trucks of operators this time,” Surinder said. He added that the limited number of unloading points at silos and godowns had also resulted in the halting of loaded trucks on roads.

Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Paramvir Singh said officials concerned had been advised to ensure regular lifting of procured wheat. Payments were being done immediately after procurement of produce, the DC added.

“Out of total arrival of 2,05,998 MT crop in the district so far, 2,05,967 MT has been procured,” Paramvir said.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said the progress of procurement and lifting was being regularly monitored and adequate efforts had been made for proper dumping, procurement and lifting of the procured produce at grain markets and purchase centres of the subdivision.