Shots fired as diversion of irrigation water turns ugly

Our Correspondent

mandi Ahmedgarh, June 19

Dehlon police have initiated a probe into an incident in which five persons of Chupki village were reported to have been injured in a scuffle that took place in the fields situated on the outskirts of the village on Sunday night.

While Karanjot Singh and Nirmal Singh received bullet injuries in the thigh and hand respectively, the accused Yugraj Singh and his accomplices Charanjit Singh and Kulwant Singh received injuries because of lathis and other crude weapons used by their rivals. Karanjit Singh, who was admitted to Sood Hospital at Dehliz Road in Ahmedgarh, alleged that Yugraj Singh along with Charanjit Singh and Kulwant Singh attacked him and Nirmal Singh when they tried to stop them from diverting water supply to Yugraj’s fields.

“While I received bullets in my thigh, Nirmal Singh saved himself by using his hand to ward off the shot fired,” Karanjot Singh told the police.

The scuffle took place when Karanjot and Nirmal Singh were watering their fields and Yugraj diverted water supply to his fields intentionally. “On being stopped, Yugraj along with his accomplice Charanjit Singh and Kulwant Singh attacked us with two bullets fired from Yugraj’s weapon hitting me in the thigh,” said Karanjot Singh, adding that Nirmal Singh injured his hand in the incident.

SHO Paramdeep Singh said that a case is being registered against Yugraj and his accomplice Charanjit Singh and Kulwant Singh on the statement of Karanjot Singh.