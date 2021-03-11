Shots fired at Akali leader's house in Samrala

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

Some unknown persons fired shots at the house of SAD leader in Samrala here late on Wednesday night. The incident was also captured in CCTV cameras.

The Samrala police today registered a case against unknown persons in this regard.

As per complainant Parminder Singh, yesterday at around 11 pm when his family members were sleeping, they heard sound of gunshots. Though no family members suffered any bullet injury, bullets smashed windows of the house.

He said CCTV footage showed that two motorcycle-borne persons came and fired the shots.

The complainant said he had no enmity with anyone.

After the incident, residents, who gathered at the spot, condemned the ruling state government for its failure to control the law and order situation in the state.

Investigating officer SI Surjit Singh said a probe was to identify the assailants.

Miscreants fire at man over minor arguments

Several persons fired at a man after minor arguments in Samrala on Wednesday.

The Samrala police have registered a case against Guri of Jhad Saab, Bunty of Samrala and several unknown persons.

Complainant Kulwinder Singh of Samrala told the police that he was going to Hario Khurd village on his tractor. A Maruti Swift car, which was coming behind his tractor, tried to overtake him in a rashly manner but he did not give them way.

“Afterwards, occupants of the car started arguments with me and threatened to kill me for not allowing them to overtake. Then, the matter was sorted out. However, a few minutes after the incident, the accused came and fired at me. Fortunately, I did not get any bullet injury as I fled towards my house to save my life,” the complainant alleged.

The complainant said when he reached his house, the accused also reached the spot and resorted to firing in the air. The accused also hurled bricks inside his house. It was only when residents gathered at the place, the accused fled.

Investigating officer ASI Sukhwinder Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the accused.