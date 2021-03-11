Shots fired at house of Akali leader

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 28

Some unknown persons fired shots at the house of Akali leader Sandeep Singh at Dyalpura village in Samrala last night. The incident was also captured in CCTV cameras. The Samrala police have launched a probe.

Sandeep said the incident occurred at around 2 am when two bike-borne persons fired shots at his house. Bullets hit the main gate and also smashed glass of his car. No one suffered injuries.

On April 20, shots were fired at the house of Akali leader Parminder Singh in Samrala and in this case so far the Khanna police have not identified the accused.