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Home / Ludhiana / Shots firied at bizman’s house in Ludhiana, probe on

Shots firied at bizman’s house in Ludhiana, probe on

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:06 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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The victim alleged that the suspects came outside the house, abused the family and opened fire before speeding away. File
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Shots were fired at a businessman’s house in the Kot Mangal Singh area of Ludhiana late on Saturday night, with the police suspecting that a personal dispute involving the complainant’s son and a girl may have led to the incident.

The Division No 6 police have registered a case against Shaan Grewal of Jagraon and his unidentified associates after two shots were allegedly fired at the house. The suspects reportedly reached the locality in a Toyota Fortuner and fled the scene soon after the firing. Two empty cartridges were recovered from the scene.

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The incident occurred around 9.30 pm, when businessman Parminder Singh and his family were inside their house. In his complaint to the police, Parminder alleged that the suspects arrived outside the house, abused the family and opened fire before speeding away.

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The family informed the police after the assailants left the place. A police team reached the scene and examined the area while investigators began collecting evidence and checking movements of the suspects.

Division No. 6 SHO sub-inspector Parmod Raj said the initial inquiry had brought to light a dispute between Grewal and the complainant’s 22-year-old son over a girl. According to the police, the two youths had earlier quarrelled and Grewal had allegedly threatened the complainant’s son with serious consequences, if he continued to meet the girl.

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“The complainant has alleged that Grewal opened fire at his house. His involvement is also being examined during the investigation,” the SHO said.

The police have booked Grewal and his unidentified associates under relevant provisions concerning acts endangering life or personal safety and the Arms Act.

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