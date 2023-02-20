Show-cause notice issued to MC Secy

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 19

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has issued a show-cause notice against the Secretary of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation for ignoring the commission’s order.

Justice Nirmal Jit Kaur said in her order that the commission has no choice but to issue the notice as contemplated under Section 16 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, to the Secretary of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation to ask as to why penal action should not be taken against him for intentionally and willfully not submitting the relevant report to the commission despite various opportunities.

The order said the reply to this show-cause notice can be sent on or before the next date of hearing failing which the matter shall be considered and decided ex parte.

The commission is hearing a complaint by Dilbag Singh, a resident of Baina Pur village, who alleged that the work of installing a sewage pipeline is pending in his village which falls in Nurmahal block due to which the residents are facing problems. The PSHRC directed the Secretary, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, to investigate the complaint and submit his report before the next date of hearing.

But the commission received no report and decided to issue a show-cause notice and fixed June 19 as the next date of hearing.