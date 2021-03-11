Show-cause notices served on four Ludhiana MC officials for negligence

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 4

Following the NGT monitoring committee’s visit to the Municipal Corporation’s main garbage dumpsite and other sites, MC’s Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal has issued show-cause notices to four officials for allegedly not performing their duties responsibly. Notably, the NGT panel had pulled up the civic body authorities for poor solid waste management.

The show-cause notices have been issued to MC Health Officer Vipul Malhotra, Chief Sanitary Inspector Amir Singh Bajwa, Superintending Engineer (SE) Parveen Singla and JE (Horticulture) Kirpal Singh.

Dr Malhotra has been issued a notice allegedly for not getting the route cleaned with responsibility when the NGT panel team visited the dumpsite.

SE Parveen Singla was earlier assigned duty to get a boundary wall constructed around the dumpsite. When the NGT team visited the spot, it was found that he had not got the wall constructed, as per the instructions.

Amir Bajwa was issued a notice for allegedly not performing his duty with responsibility at the dumpsite. The notice reads that during the panel’s visit to the site, it was found that cleanliness was not satisfactory and segregation of waste was not ensured.

Besides, Kirpal Singh has been issued a notice for allegedly not performing his duty related to the compost pit made at Bhai Chattar Singh Park. During the panel’s visit to the park recently, leaves were found lying scattered in the park which were supposed to be put in the compost pit.

The notices state that the NGT has taken these issues seriously.

Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal confirmed that the notices had been issued to the four officials. He said they had been asked to file their reply with an explanation. In case a reply was not filed, disciplinary action would be taken.