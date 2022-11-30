 Showroom comes up on residential plot : The Tribune India

Showroom comes up on residential plot

Vigilance Department marks probe into ‘connivance’ of GLADA officials

A showroom has been constructed on a residential plot in one of the GLADA colonies in Ludhiana.



Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, November 29

Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has served a notice to the allottee of a residential plot in Dugri Market Phase I for illegal change of land use. The allottee had constructed a showroom on his residential plot in violation of the terms and conditions of allotment and the provisions of Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995. Meanwhile, the Vigilance Department has also marked a probe into the alleged connivance of GLADA officials in the construction of the commercial building.

Allottee already served notice: GLADA

A notice has already been issued by GLADA to the allottee of plot No. 2519 regarding the illegal change of land use in violation of terms and conditions of allotment. The allottee has been directed to put an end to the commercial use of the property within 15 days and appear in person before the GLADA Estate Officer to confirm compliance, a GLADA official said.

Taking note of a complaint lodged by a social activist Rachpal Singh Gabria, the Vigilance Department (branch-3), has directed the Principal Secretary, Department of Housing and Urban Development, to probe the alleged connivance of GLADA officials in the construction of the showroom on a residential plot by the allottee of property No. 2519 in Dugri Market Phase I.

Illegal change of land use in Glada colonies

Gabria had alleged in his complaint that earlier, as per information provided by GLADA under the Right to Information Act, it was stated that the said property was a residential plot and it could not be used for any purpose other than the one it was allotted for. He had also alleged the officials of GLADA were hand in glove with the violator, as such a huge commercial building could not have been constructed illegally without their approval or knowledge.

GLADA officials said a notice had already been issued to the allottee of plot No. 2519, about the illegal change of land use of his property measuring 400 square yards, in violation of terms and conditions of allotment.

“The allottee has been directed to put an end to the commercial use of the property within 15 days and appear in person before the GLADA Estate Officer to confirm compliance, failing which action as per provisions of the relevant Act would be taken against him, which could lead to the cancellation of allotment as well,” a GLADA official said.

