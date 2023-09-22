Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The youth club of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College, Ludhiana, organised an interactive session on ‘Road Safety and Traffic Awareness’. ACP (Traffic) Charanjiv Lamba was the chief guest while Pankaj Kumar and Iqbal Kaur trainer at Children Traffic Training Park were also present on the occasion. Students were advised to be aware of traffic signals, follow traffic rules like wearing helmet while driving two-wheelers. The experts told them to stay focused and patient while driving to reduce the risk of accidents.

Satguru Ram Singh College

Saplings were planted at the Satguru Ram Singh Government Polytechnic College on Thursday under a programme supported by the Bharat Vikas Parishad. Winners of the speech competition organised by the organisation were also awarded on the occasion. Urvashi bagged the first prize, Dupinderjit stood second and Ruchi stood third. The programme was organised by NSS programme officer Rupinder Kaur and assistant program officer Priyanka Rani.