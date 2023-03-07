Shun plastic use, save environment, says Mayor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 6

The tenure of MC’s current and sixth House will end on March 25. On the call given by Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, the MC House members and officials gathered for a group photo at Guru Nanak Stadium on Monday. Senior Deputy Mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra, Deputy Mayor Sarbjit Kaur, and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal were also present. However, some of the councillors did not attend the event.

On the occasion, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu appealed to the residents to shun plastic use as it is very harmful for the environment. He gave a message to the residents to come forward to make the city clean.

Mayor Sandhu said that when he had become the Mayor, MC was passing through a tough time as its financial condition was not good at that time. After forming the House, all its members supported him and they focused to run a major recovery drive to improve the financial condition of the civic body.

Recalling various development works carried out during the tenure of the current MC House, Mayor Sandhu said that they got the Jagraon Bridge, known as lifeline of the city, reconstruction work completed on priority. He said they also got the pending road widening work on the national highway resumed. He further said that they got years-old water logging issues resolved at Clock Tower Road, Damoria Bridge, and a number of other locations in the city.

Meanwhile, Sandhu said that they were going to call a House meeting soon so that the annual budget of the coming financial year be presented.