Shun vulgar songs, Punjabi singer exhorts youngsters

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 9

Having gained popularity after presenting a patriotic song during the Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day state-level function, Arham Iqbal, a Class XI student of Sohrab Public Senior Secondary School in Amargarh segment, has launched a movement to persuade youngsters to embrace only nationalistic, heritage and social songs.

The movement was kicked off during a function held at MGMN Senior Secondary School that was presided over by Vinay Goyal.

“When my humble presentation of a patriotic song paying tribute to the martyrs can be recognised at global level, the endeavour adopted as an element of lifestyle can change your lives too,” said Arham Iqbal, maintaining that she was overwhelmed to note that more than 7.86 lakh people had watched her presentation on YouTube.

Arham Iqbal became famous after she presented a patriotic song ‘Mein Jad Dunian Chon Javan, Mur Fer Dobara Awan, Jo Bhi Joon Hadhawan, Mera Desh Hove Punjab’ during Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day function at Sunam, turning Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emotional.

Earlier on July 1, during the installation ceremony of District Governor Ghanshyam Kansal at Sunam, Arham Iqbal had drawn the attention of Cabinet Minister Aman Arora when she presented ‘Ai Mere Watan Ke Logon’ and he (Arora) had urged the management of Sohrab Public School to send the patriotic singer to Sunam again on July 31.

Having been lauded for her performance, Arham Iqbal approached the chairman of her school Amjad Ali to support her in persuading the youth of the region to shun vulgar songs and follow only patriotic and social songs besides those highlighting the cultural heritage of Punjab.

Convener of the campaign, Amjad Ali, claimed that the school office had received many invitations for Arham Iqbal’s programme from organisations in England, Canada and Dubai. “Having received invitations for her, we have started coordinating with our people in these countries and soon she might be visiting different places for promoting Punjabi heritage, patriotic and social songs,” said Amjad Ali.

#Mandi #Shaheed Udham Singh