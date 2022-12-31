 Shutdowns for repairs, erratic power supply irked residents : The Tribune India

Looking Back 2022

Hanging electric wires pose a threat to residents. File



Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, December 30

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) continued to hog the limelight throughout the year after the AAP government took over the reins of power in the state. This was largely due to the 300 units of free power supply poll promise made by the party before assembly elections in February. The Bhagwant Mann-led government continued to pat itself on the back for this ‘achievement’.

A modern 66 kV 'monopole' installed by the PSPCL from Ladhowal substation to GT Road substation. File

However, power utility in the city continued to grapple with poor and vulnerable distribution network in the city, scheduled and unscheduled outages, shutdowns for ‘maintenance’ works, complaints of inflated bills and undue delay in the rectification of line faults.

THE HIGHS
Distribution system strengthened

The PSPCL took several measures and initiated/completed several projects to strengthen the power distribution network in the city. Land has been procured and work is being done for the erection of a new 66 kV substation at Pawa village to reduce load on the 66 kV substation at Kanganwal in the City West Circle.

A new 66 kV circuit from the 220 kV Sahnewal substation to the 66 kV Kanganwal substation has been made operational for the improvement of power supply. A new 66 kV line on ‘monopoles’ from the 220 kV Ladhowal substation to the 66 kV GT Road substation has also been made operational.

Work has also begun for a new 66 kV line from the 66 KV Sahnewal substation to the 66 kV Alamgir substation.

A 66 kV substation on co-sharing basis with the Municipal Corporation is also in the pipeline for the treatment of polluted water in the Buddha Nullah. In order to improve the quality of power supply to PSPCL customers, restructuring of Category-2 feeders has been done in the East and West Circles of the city.

Rs 13.54 crore recovered from defaulting consumers

Concerted drives and stern measures were initiated by the distribution and enforcement wings of the PSPCL throughout the year to check power theft.

Till November this year, more than 1.10 lakh connections were checked and 10,504 cases of theft and unauthorised use of electricity (UUE) were detected, causing a revenue leakage of Rs 16.74 crore.

An amount of Rs 13.54 crore had been recovered by the PSPCL from the defaulting consumers until this time.

THE LOWS
Precarious financial condition of PSPCL

With a precarious financial condition due to delayed payment of subsidies by the government and to fulfil the promise of free power supply of 300 units, utmost efforts by the PSPCL to recover old arrears (unpaid electricity bills) remained ineffective this year.

Till November end, the arrears of government departments stood at Rs 126.29 crore and those of private consumers at Rs 173.86 crore.

Delays in rectification of faults

Despite tall claims of the PSPCL authorities to make power utility a customer-friendly exercise and repeated endeavours to strengthen the computerised fault-booking service, booking of complaints and rectification of faults still remained the areas where results were not impressive.

Consumers continued to complain about the non-availability of telephone lines of the complaint-booking centre, evasive and incomplete information about restoration of power supply and inordinate delay in rectification of even minor line faults. A usual complaint of consumers was that SMS was sent about the rectification of a fault even when it had not even been attended to yet.

Indifferent, corrupt field staff

There was widespread resentment among a section of consumers about prevailing corruption among the field staff of power utility, with some consumers claiming that for routine works like extension of load, getting new connections, shifting of metres, etc., they had to pay through the nose to PSPCL employees and officials to get their work done.

Cable ‘mess’

City residents, especially those living in the old city localities, continued to be exposed to the danger of loosely hanging, and at times, partially naked, PVC electric cables. These meshes of cables not only pose a risk of electrocution but also lead to frequent line faults and power failure in these areas.

Inflated bills

Even after computerisation, PSPCL officials have not been able to rid the consumers of inflated bills in some instances. Consumers suffering thus have to visit offices several times and make repeated pleas with officials for rectification of such bills.

Some of these consumers complain that even after rectification, the excess charges levied in the previous bill keep reflecting in the subsequent bills and they have to unnecessarily keep visiting officials to get such bills corrected.

