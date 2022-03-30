Shuttler Aadhira clinches silver

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 29

Aadhira Gupta won silver medal in the Open Punjab State Chhota Bheem Badminton Tournament held at Shivalik Public School, Mohali.

A trainee of Mangat Rai Sharma, an NIS qualified and national badminton coach, Aadhira, a student of Class IV at Sat Paul Mittal School, competed in the under 11 years category.

In the knockout stage, Aadhira overpowered Aradhya of Mohali 15-7, 14-15 and 15-9 and in the semi-final, she edged out Saanvi Deshmukh, also from Mohali in straight sets 21-6, 21-6 to book her berth in the final. However, in the title clash, Aadhira lost to Inaayat Gulati meekly (2-21, 15-21) and contented with silver medal. —