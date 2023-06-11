Shuttler does Ludhiana proud

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 10

City boy Lakshay Sharma has made a big stride in the field of badminton. He has been selected for the Junior Asian Badminton Championship to be held at Yogyakarta in Indonesia from July 4 to 7, wherein he will represent India as the top seed.

Lakshay (17) will be participating in the Asian championship for the second time. Earlier, he took part in both U-15 singles and doubles categories in the Sub-Junior Asian Badminton Championship, where he was ranked third.

Lakshay was selected for the championship during the selection trials conducted by the Badminton Association of India at Karnail Singh Stadium, Delhi, from June 4 to 7.

The top four players in the national ranking and top eight players from the National Junior Ranking Tournament, held at Guwahati recently, were called by the Badminton Association of India for trials at Delhi. Lakshay topped the pool to be ranked the No. 1 player for the Indonesia-bound Indian squad.

In the first match at Delhi, Lakshay waged a spirited battle before going down 21-19, 17 and 12-21 against Dhruv Negi of Uttarakhand but bounced back in the next match to outplay Ayush Shetty of Karnataka whom he beat 21-19, 21-16. Lakshay tied against Chandigarh lad Samarveer (21-14, 14-21 and 25-23) in the third round.

A trainee of his father, Mangat Rai Sharma, a NIS qualified national badminton coach, Lakshay took up the game at the age of six and has established himself at the national and international level tournaments.