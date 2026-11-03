DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Shuttlers Gursimrat, Danish clinch titles during meet in Ludhiana

Shuttlers Gursimrat, Danish clinch titles during meet in Ludhiana

Punjab State Badminton Championship concludes at Shastri Badminton Hall in Ludhiana

article_Author
Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:08 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Players in action during a match at Shastri Hall in Ludhiana on Monday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
Advertisement

Gursimrat Kaur Chahal from Ludhiana and Danish Bhanot from Jalandhar clinched the titles in the girls’ and boys’ junior categories, respectively, as the Punjab State Badminton Championship concluded on Monday at Shastri Badminton Hall here.

In the senior category, Viren Seth from Jalandhar and Japleen Kaur from Ferozepur took home the titles.

Advertisement

Danish defeated Viraj Sharma, also from Jalandhar, and Gursimrat Kaur downed Inayat Gulati, another Jalandhar shuttler, in the final.

Advertisement

In the senior men’s singles final, Viren Seth beat Eshaan Sharma (Gurdaspur) to take home the title. Japleen Kaur emerged victorious in the women’s category, with Inyat Gulati settling for the runner-up position.

The doubles events also witnessed keen competition. Kartik Karwasara and Madhav Kanojia (Fazilka and Jalandhar) won the senior men’s title, defeating Ludhiana’s Nitish Chopra and Rawel Singh. Manya Ralhan and Saanvi Nautiyal (Jalandhar and Ludhiana) secured the women’s doubles crown. Mridul Jha and Manya Ralhan (Jalandhar) won the mixed doubles event.

Advertisement

In the junior doubles events, Kaivalya Sood and Shiven Dhingra (Amritsar and Fazilka) won the boys’ U-19 title. Amelia Bhakoo and Ananya Nijhawan (Ludhiana) took home the girls’ U-19 doubles crown. Kritagya Arora and Samaira Arora (Amritsar) emerged as the winners in the U-19 mixed doubles category.

Punjab Badminton Association general secretary Ritin Khanna, who was the chief guest, gave away the prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, Badminton Association of Ludhiana secretary Sulbha Jindal said the championship received significant support from the corporate sector, with Vardhman Special Steels contributing Rs 4 lakh and Hero Group (Hero Cycles) extending Rs 2 lakh through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Expressing gratitude to the corporate houses, she said the contributions had helped the organisers in making arrangements with a focus on players’ comfort, well-being and performance, along with ensuring quality food and refreshments.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts