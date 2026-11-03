Shuttlers Gursimrat, Danish clinch titles during meet in Ludhiana

Gursimrat Kaur Chahal from Ludhiana and Danish Bhanot from Jalandhar clinched the titles in the girls’ and boys’ junior categories, respectively, as the Punjab State Badminton Championship concluded on Monday at Shastri Badminton Hall here.

In the senior category, Viren Seth from Jalandhar and Japleen Kaur from Ferozepur took home the titles.

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Danish defeated Viraj Sharma, also from Jalandhar, and Gursimrat Kaur downed Inayat Gulati, another Jalandhar shuttler, in the final.

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In the senior men’s singles final, Viren Seth beat Eshaan Sharma (Gurdaspur) to take home the title. Japleen Kaur emerged victorious in the women’s category, with Inyat Gulati settling for the runner-up position.

The doubles events also witnessed keen competition. Kartik Karwasara and Madhav Kanojia (Fazilka and Jalandhar) won the senior men’s title, defeating Ludhiana’s Nitish Chopra and Rawel Singh. Manya Ralhan and Saanvi Nautiyal (Jalandhar and Ludhiana) secured the women’s doubles crown. Mridul Jha and Manya Ralhan (Jalandhar) won the mixed doubles event.

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In the junior doubles events, Kaivalya Sood and Shiven Dhingra (Amritsar and Fazilka) won the boys’ U-19 title. Amelia Bhakoo and Ananya Nijhawan (Ludhiana) took home the girls’ U-19 doubles crown. Kritagya Arora and Samaira Arora (Amritsar) emerged as the winners in the U-19 mixed doubles category.

Punjab Badminton Association general secretary Ritin Khanna, who was the chief guest, gave away the prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, Badminton Association of Ludhiana secretary Sulbha Jindal said the championship received significant support from the corporate sector, with Vardhman Special Steels contributing Rs 4 lakh and Hero Group (Hero Cycles) extending Rs 2 lakh through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Expressing gratitude to the corporate houses, she said the contributions had helped the organisers in making arrangements with a focus on players’ comfort, well-being and performance, along with ensuring quality food and refreshments.