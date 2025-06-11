Shwait Malik canvasses for Jiwan Gupta

Former state BJP president Shwait Malik called the West bypoll a fundamental “fight between truth and evil.” Addressing mediapersons here today, Malik asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) operated on the principle of “more work, less talk,” highlighting the party’s commitment to tangible development.

Seeking votes for Gupta, Malik underscored the BJP leadership’s vision, citing the construction of an international-level railway station in Ludhiana and the nearly complete airport as key initiatives of the Modi-led government. He also credited the Modi government for the elevated

roads and flyovers that have played a significant role

in improving Ludhiana’s infrastructure.

Malik further enumerated the achievements of the Modi-led government, including the establishment of the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Punjab, the first AIIMS at Bathinda, and a satellite hospital of the PGI in Ferozepur. He also highlighted national schemes such as free grains for 80 crore people, the Ayushman Bharat scheme, substantial benefits for industry, and the “One Nation, One Tax” initiative. Malik stressed that despite the absence of a BJP government in Punjab, the party had approved major development works across the state, demonstrating its commitment to the nation.

Taking a strong jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, Malik accused both parties of “looting Punjab” and “befooling Punjabis” with unfulfilled promises.