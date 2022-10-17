Sidhu Moosewala killing: Illegal pistol seized from dismissed policeman who conducted recce

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, October 16

The Ludhiana crime branch seized an illegal weapon from Punjab Police dismissed constable Gurmeet Singh. He was involved in the recce along with shooters who killed the Punjabi singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar and Crime Branch in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said Gurmeet was recently nabbed by the Batala police in some criminal case and he was brought on production warrant from the jail for questioning in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Gurmeet was already nominated by the Ludhiana police in the murder case and the police were looking for him since the murder of the Punjabi singer.

“Ten days before the murder of Moosewala, a Toyota Fortuner was captured in CCTV cameras at a fuel station in Bathinda, which was being driven by a horse trader, Satvir Singh, while shooters, namely Manpreet Singh Raiyia and Manpreet Singh Toofan, were sitting in the SUV. The third person sitting in the SUV was not identified then but later when both shooters were nabbed, Gurmeet’s name had cropped up in the case,” Brar said.

Inspector Juneja said recently Gurmeet was taken on a production warrant from jail and during questioning, he confessed that he was present in the SUV, along with the shooters, and they had went to do a recce of the singer’s movement but due to the presence of gunmen with the victim, they had to return empty-handed.

“Today on the disclosures of Gurmeet, an illegal .30 bore pistol, along with four live cartridges, was seized from the house of the suspect at Chak Khas Kulia, Batala.

Juneja said Gurmeet was a national-level javelin thrower and he was dismissed from the department due to absenteeism. Later, he joined the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, the key conspirator in the killing of Sidhu Moosewala. Gurmeet was also in touch with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, also a suspect in the murder case.

Nabbed recently by Batala police

DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar and Crime Branch in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said Gurmeet Singh was recently nabbed by the Batala police in some criminal case and he was brought on production warrant from the jail for questioning in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

#punjab police #sidhu moosewala